Jagan-Sharmila family feud: Why Anjili's wedding venue was shifted and what is the Yelahanka property controversy?

Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila has decided to shift her daughter YS Anjili Reddy's wedding venue from the family's Yelahanka property in Bengaluru following a disagreement with her brother and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

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The decision came after Jagan objected to holding the wedding at the Yelahanka residence, citing security and privacy concerns. Sharmila, however, maintained that the property belonged entirely to her and her children as part of the family's asset division.

In a statement on October 31, Sharmila said the family had decided to organise the wedding at another location to ensure that the ceremony takes place peacefully, without controversy or confrontation.

The dispute has once again brought the long-running differences between the siblings over their family's assets into the spotlight.

Why did YS Sharmila change her daughter's wedding venue? Sharmila had planned to hold her daughter Anjili Reddy's wedding at the Yelahanka property in Bengaluru, a house that carries considerable emotional significance for the family.

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According to Sharmila, her daughter wanted to get married at the house where she had grown up and where her grandfather, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), had spent time.

However, Jagan objected to the proposed wedding celebrations at the property. In a letter to his sister, he reportedly cited security and privacy concerns, arguing that hosting a large wedding would involve the movement of numerous guests, caterers, decorators, photographers, videographers and event-management personnel into the residential premises.

He also reportedly suggested alternative venues, including his Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad and a convention centre.

Following the disagreement, Sharmila announced that the wedding would be shifted to another venue.

In her October 31 statement on X, she said Anjili's marriage to Somala Raghuram Reddy was an alliance arranged by the elders of both families.

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"Considering our responsibility to conduct the marriage peacefully, without any controversy or unpleasantness, we have decided to organise the wedding ceremony of YS Anjili Reddy and Somala Raghuram Reddy at another venue, in the presence of relatives, friends and well-wishers," she said.

Sharmila also expressed disappointment over her inability to fulfil her daughter's wish to get married at her childhood home.

What is the Yelahanka property and why is it at the centre of the dispute? The Yelahanka property, often referred to as Yelahanka Palace, is a family residence in Bengaluru associated with the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his family.

The property became the centre of the latest controversy after Sharmila proposed holding Anjili's wedding there.

Sharmila has claimed that the property was initially part of the family's jointly held assets but was subsequently allotted entirely to her and her children during the division of family properties after Jagan became Andhra Pradesh chief minister in 2019.

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In her October 31 statement, she strongly defended her ownership claim, saying: "I am not someone who stoops to the level of coveting something that does not belong to me."

She further asserted that the property had been allocated 100% to her and her children as part of the family settlement.

Sharmila said she wanted to hold the wedding there because the property belonged to her children and was also associated with memories of their grandfather, YSR.

However, the disagreement over the wedding venue has brought into focus a larger question concerning the division and ownership of assets within the YSR family.

What is the family property dispute between Jagan and Sharmila? The differences between Jagan and Sharmila over family assets have been simmering for several years.

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Their relationship reportedly deteriorated after Jagan became chief minister in 2019. Sharmila has alleged that her brother did not honour understandings concerning the distribution of family properties.

The dispute involves several family-linked business interests and assets, including:

- Saraswati Power and Industries: A company whose shareholding has figured in the dispute between the siblings.

- Bharathi Cements: Another business interest mentioned in the wider family asset disagreement.

- Sakshi Media: The media business associated with the YSR family, which has also featured in Sharmila's allegations.

In October 2024, Sharmila wrote an open letter to Jagan accusing him of failing to implement an understanding concerning the division of family assets.