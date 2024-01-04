Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister was my father's dream: YS Sharmila after joining Congress
YS Sharmila also announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Congress with Congress and said she is ready for any responsibility in the party
Months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress received a fresh boost in Andhra Pradesh as YS Sharmila, sister of incumbent Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined the grand old party on Thursday. YS Sharmila joined the party in New Delhi in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. While talking about her late father and former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, YS Sharmila said that it was his dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India.