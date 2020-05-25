YSRCP leader alleges Chandrababu's convoy flouted lockdown norms

Amaravati: YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Monday slammed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly breaking social distancing and other guidelines to be followed during the COVID-19 pandemic while returning to the state earlier today.

Naidu returned to his residence in Amaravati from Hyderabad after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The whole country is following lockdown till May 31, everybody is maintaining social distancing and following other guidelines related to COVID-19. However today, Chandrababu Naidu took out a rally from Hyderabad, hundreds of people gathered, garlanded him, without using masks. Being a senior politician how could he do so, he should apologize," Reddy told ANI.

"He entered the state today, coming from a red zone he should go into quarantine. Naidu, however, is trying to politicize the situation, he was playing politics through the Zoom app while he was in Hyderabad, and suddenly he came today in a big convoy. He should be quarantined as he has crossed a state border according to the rules, especially since he is coming from a red zone," the Andhra government's Chief Whip added.

Earlier today, Naidu had crossed the Garikapadu check post at the Andhra Pradesh - Telangana border. Andhra Pradesh Police allowed Naidu's convoy to enter the state after proper checking was carried out. Naidu went to Hyderabad on March 22.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

