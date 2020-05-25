YSRCP leader alleges Chandrababu's convoy flouted lockdown norms

"He entered the state today, coming from a red zone he should go into quarantine. Naidu, however, is trying to politicize the situation, he was playing politics through the Zoom app while he was in Hyderabad, and suddenly he came today in a big convoy. He should be quarantined as he has crossed a state border according to the rules, especially since he is coming from a red zone," the Andhra government's Chief Whip added.