Why is Trinamool MP Yusuf Pathan being trolled over ‘chai ki chuski’? Netizens say ‘Murshidabad jal rha hai or…’

Cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan faced netizen's wrath over a social media post in which he could be seen enjoying "chai ki chuski" even as the situation remained tense in several parts of West Bengal.

Pathan, who is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from West Bengal's Baharampur, posted his pictures on Instagram with the caption: “Easy afternoons, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment.”

His post came a day after violence erupted in some districts of West Bengal during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. Murshidabad, which included Pathan's constituency Baharampur, was among the worst-affected districts.

Three people reportedly died in the violence and around 150 people have been arrested so far.

Why is Yusuf Pathan being trolled? Many on social media condemned Yusuf Pathan for posting on Instagram while his constituency "burnt" amid violence. "Shame on you," a comment on his post read.

"Your constituency is burning and you are posting here on Instagram. Are you even human," a user said. Another commented, “Waha murshidabad jal raha hai aur aap ghum rahe ho? [Murshidabad is burning and you are roaming around]”

"Murshidabad is burning sir, please do something. U r the elected MP!," another person said while hitting out at Yusuf Pathan.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to Pathan's post on social media. He said, "Mamata Banerjee picked cricketer named Yusuf Pathan from somewhere and gave him a ticket and the vote bank made him win in Baharampur.

“Today, when Bengal is burning, Hindus are being selectively killed, Yusuf Pathan is enjoying sipping tea...This is the priority of TMC that Pathan sahab will drink tea and enjoy whereas Bengal is burning and the Das family is being killed," Poonawalla said.

Meanwhile, a social media user said, “I don’t blame Yusuf Pathan as he is doing his deen ka kaam- blame lies on Mamata Banerjee who brought him and Hindus who voted him. This is the ONLY PROBLEM.”

Violence in West Bengal Three people were killed on Friday night in Muslim-majority district Murshidabad in the aftermath of mob violence in the district, West Bengal Police said. At least 18 policemen were injured in the violence on Friday.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked various parts of the state, particularly Murshidabad, during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Friday. Some flare-ups were also reported on Saturday.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively.

It was passed in both Houses and later received the President's assent, after which it became a law. On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.