Zeeshan Siddique net worth: Check Bandra East contestant's assets, properties & more ahead of Maharashtra Elections 2024

Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, will contest the 2024 Maharashtra elections from Bandra East against Shiv Sena's Varun Sardesai. Siddique, a former Congress MLA, aims to fulfill his father's legacy of serving the poor and weaker sections of society.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published26 Oct 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique
Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique(Instagram)

Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been fielded by the party to contest Maharashtra elections 2024 from Bandra East. Siddique, who joined NCP after the assassination of his father by gangsters, will fight against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Varun Sardesai.

Sardesai is Aaditya Thackeray’s cousin.

Zeeshan was earlier an MLA from the Congress party but was later expelled.

After the announcement of his nomination, Zeeshan Siddique said, "My father Baba Siddique ji always fought for the poor and weaker sections of the society and firmly believed in hard work and perseverance. As a father it was his dream to see me win these elections after all the work we have done in Vandre east and now it is my duty to fulfil his dream and serve the people of Vandre east."

What is Zeeshan Siddique's net worth?

According to 2019 affidavit information on MyNeta portal, Siddique's net worth was around 9 crore after the last state elections.

The movable assets, which includes bank deposits and shares, were around 1.74 crore.

The immovable assets, mainly residential buildings, were of the value of around 7.24 crore. These figures might have changed now.

Moreover, the portal also said that Zeeshan Siddique had liabilities worth 76 lakh.

Siddique is currently an MLA from Bandra East. In 2019, he garnered 38,337 votes and defeated Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who was the then mayor of Mumbai, by a margin of 5,790 votes.

Afte the announcement, Zeeshan thanked the NCP leadership for supporting him in “tough times”.

He said that he was grateful to Ajit Pawar “for entrusting him with the responsibility to contest with the blessings of the people and my father’s guidance”.

According to Indian Express, he also said, "Humbled by this opportunity, I will seek people’s mandate and work tirelessly to advance the cause my father dedicated his life to, serving the people of Bandra East and beyond."

First Published:26 Oct 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Zeeshan Siddique net worth: Check Bandra East contestant's assets, properties & more ahead of Maharashtra Elections 2024

