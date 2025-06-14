Zelenskiy Says ‘American Decisiveness’ Key to Pressuring Putin

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine needs clarity from the US about steps to put pressure on Russia toward a ceasefire, since European support will also depend on it, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ahead of the G7 meeting in Canada, where he hopes to meet President Donald Trump.

“I very much want Trump to take strong steps,” Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv late Friday. “It’s important for us that Trump stops Putin with sanctions and other steps. This will give a signal to all of Europe, everyone will unite, and we will have this chance.”

Absent sanctions or other steps by the US, “it will be very difficult for us,” Zelenskiy said. “American decisiveness” is the key to ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, now well into its fourth year, he added.

European allies haven’t decided whether they can fully support Ukraine without a backstop from the US, Zelenskiy said.

The sense that Washington is wavering on its commitment to push for a ceasefire has, in turn, slowed down the work of Europe’s Coalition of the Willing allied nations, he said.

“When Europe thinks for a long time, they talk a lot between themselves and doubts appear,” the Ukrainian leader said.

US and Ukrainian teams are working to set up a meeting with Trump at G7 summit in the Canadian Rockies, Zelenskiy said. He hopes to discuss weapon purchases, peace talks, sanctions and economic cooperation between Ukraine and the US.

The annual gathering of world leaders starts Sunday night and runs through Tuesday.

Kyiv is also talking to US weapons producers directly about weapon purchases, he said.

Ukraine wants to have the commitment of a foreign security contingent on site after any ceasefire with Moscow, saying it will strengthen Kyiv’s negotiating hand.

Looking ahead to potential talks with Russia, Zelenskiy said Ukraine doesn’t have the resources to restore its 1991 borders — and that is it its compromise.

He reiterated the idea that if a temporary ceasefire is in place, all disputes with Russia can be settled via negotiations. But without foreign security in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue with maximalist demands, he said.

Zelenskiy expects the current round of prisoner swaps with Russia, agreed to at talks in Istanbul this month, to be completed around June 20 or June 21. Another exchange may happen on Saturday, he said.

Ukrainian forces continue to face expanding pressure on the ground, Zelenskiy said, with Sumy in the northeast and the Kremlin push toward Dnipropetrovsk region Russia’s current priority.

Russia has stationed some 53,000 servicemen near the Sumy region, making incursions of as much as 7 kilometers (4 miles) into Ukrainian territory, he said.

