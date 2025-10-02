Zelenskiy Sees Chance for More Long-Range Weapons on Trump Talks

Ukraine may be able to acquire longer-range weapons from the US in order to counter increasingly deadly Russian airstrikes, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Thursday.

“After my meeting with the president of the United States we will, maybe, have something more,” Zelenskiy told reporters in Copenhagen after a meeting of the European Union leaders regarding long-range weapons, without elaborating on what weapons he hopes to receive from the US.

Donald Trump and his administration recently began to strike a more hawkish tone as his attempts to bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiations table faltered. Among options being floated are Tomahawk missiles — some of the most advanced weapons in the US arsenal.

Ukraine hopes to strengthen its hand at any future negotiations by conducting longer-range strikes on Russia’s military, which will help improve its ability to hold territory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called recent statements from US officials on potential provision of long-range weapons and approval of strikes on Russian territory as a “dangerous symptom” and a potential escalation, according to Vesti news outlet.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, speaking alongside Zelenskiy, said Ukraine should be considered the first line of the European defense, especially since the war is likely to continue with Putin not willing to engage in peace negotiations.

“You have to run your armed forces, it’s extremely expensive, and it’s not possible for Ukraine to do it on your own,” said Frederiksen, calling for aid to help bolster Kyiv’s arsenal. “It’s up to the rest of Europe.”

After Trump froze direct military aid to Ukraine earlier this year, the country is now getting US-made weapons via a special procurement program called PURL. It allows Ukraine to purchase weapons from the US, including Patriot anti-aircraft defense complexes, with funds provided by European partners.

“The president has made it very clear that we are going to continue to sell weapons to NATO, so NATO can provide those weapons to Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News on Thursday.

