Zelenskiy Will Meet Trump at UNGA to Push on Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet with US President Donald Trump next week in a bid to persuade the US administration join a security guarantees framework supported by Kyiv and its European allies.

The talks will be held on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York, Zelenskiy said. “I would like to receive the signals, how close we are to understanding that the security guarantees from all partners are those what we need,” Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

Trump is scheduled to address the UN gathering on Tuesday and Zelenskiy on Wednesday. It’s not clear which day the two leaders will meet.

“We have prepared the basis for security guarantees that Europe is ready to adopt, taking into account that the United States of America will be there,” Zelenskiy said. “We have had many discussions, including among the leadership of our armies and general staffs with the Europeans and the Americans.”

A special separate meeting of US and Ukraine’s first ladies is also planned for next week, Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine’s potential post-war security issues have been widely discussed in recent weeks both in Washington and across European capitals, with the potential for a ceasefire seemingly at an impasse amid continued Russian bombardment of civilian targets across Ukraine.

The number of Ukrainian civilians killed in attacks in July-August exceeded 500 people, according to UN Human Rights Commissioner’s office. Regions across the country are under the permanent threat of air attacks, including from shahed-type drones, ballistic missiles and glide bombs.

Three civilians were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in the latest strikes, with municipal infrastructure hit in country’s south and center, Zelenskiy said on X. Russia launched 40 missiles – cruise and ballistic – and about 580 drones of various types into Ukraine, he said.

Some 26 European countries have expressed willingness to contribute to guarantees, including with troops, while Trump has pledged to provide some form of backstop, potentially including intelligence and air support. The US hasn’t committed to direct steps despite Trump’s expressions of frustration toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US sanctions against Russia will also be discussed at next week’s meeting, according to Zelenskiy. “If the war continues and there are no moves toward peace, we expect sanctions - this is the second topic that I will raise at the meeting with President Trump,” Zelenskiy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is heading toward another winter of war, and concrete moves by the US, including new sanctions, should be made before the cold season.

He praised Europe for adopting a new sanctions package and strengthening tariff policies against countries that buy energy resources from Russia.

