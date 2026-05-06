‘Zero tolerance’ approach toward post-poll violence in Bengal: CEC Gyanesh Kumar directs security officials

The Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has firmly instructed the West Bengal Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Central Armed Police Forces to adopt a “zero tolerance” approach toward any incidents of post-election violence in the state.

This directive follows reports that a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in the Godhuli area of Asansol was allegedly vandalised on Monday, after the BJP secured a historic victory in the assembly elections.

Unknown miscreants vandalised the TMC office, leaving the premises heavily damaged, with furniture, flags, posters and banners torn down.

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This is the second alleged incident of vandalism of the TMC office.

Earlier in the day, the TMC office in the Dumurjala area of Howrah was allegedly vandalised, escalating the already intense political atmosphere in West Bengal. The incident scene shows broken windows, torn posters, and scattered furniture, with the TMC flag thrown onto the road.

This act of vandalism follows a series of violent incidents between TMC and BJP supporters in the state, highlighting the increasing political hostility ahead of the final election results.

Earlier today, tensions also flared in Cooch Behar, where the TMC President of Dinhata Town Block, Bishu Dhar, was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and supporters outside the counting centre.

Amid multiple reports of vandalism of TMC offices, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must not behave like the TMC.

"The BJP has to remain the BJP; it should not become TMC. People have rejected TMC; that's why, do not behave like TMC. We know that there have been continuous atrocities against you all (local people and BJP workers). But you need to have patience. The police will take action on this. Ravan will always be Ravan. We are the followers of Lord Ram. We should not become Ravan," Majumdar told reporters here.

“Why should I step down?” Alleging that the West Bengal assembly election result was “not a people’s mandate but a conspiracy,” TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday refused to step down as chief minister, creating a constitutional grey area and triggering a political standoff in the state.

A day after the BJP secured a sweeping victory with 207 seats in the 294-member assembly—ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule—Banerjee rejected the outcome as “manipulated” and claimed her party was contesting the Election Commission rather than the BJP. The TMC won only 80 seats.

"Why should I step down? We have not lost. The mandate has been looted. Where does the question of resignation arise?" she said, doubling down on her refusal to vacate the office.

"The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy…I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan," she asserted at a packed press conference, her tone oscillating between grievance and combativeness.

Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in counting, claiming nearly 100 seats were "looted" and that the pace of counting was deliberately slowed to sap her party's morale.

"We were not fighting the BJP; we were fighting the Election Commission, which was working for the BJP. I have never seen such an election in my entire political career," she said.

What's next? The term of the 17th West Bengal Legislative Assembly ends on 7 May 2026, marking the end of Mamata Banerjee's five-year tenure that began in 2021. This means that after 7 May, Mamata Banerjee will cease to be the chief minister.

Article 164 of the Constitution of India mentions that it is the Governor who appoints the chief minister, and the “other Ministers shall be appointed by the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister, and the Ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor.”

To continue in the office, Mamata Banerjee will have to prove the majority in the Assembly. In West Bengal, the majority officially lies with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has won 207 seats in the state Assembly, while the TMC has won 80 seats.