The Mamdani millionaires supporting the socialist for NYC mayor

The capitalists for Mamdani have, as one might expect, unorthodox reasons for supporting their socialist standard-bearer. Some see him as a figure who can be influenced. Others think Albany, which holds taxing power, will curb his most idealistic proposals. His transportation, grocery and child-care plans appealed to some, though few liked his rent-freeze plans. A handful saw themselves reflected in his Muslim or Asian identity. Others said they just couldn’t vote for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, his main rival in the June primary, who was accused of sexual harassment though never indicted.