NHA, NCG collaborate on ABDM pilot to streamline cancer care records across hospitals
The objective is to create a digital health records repository to seamlessly scan and share the records across departments and tertiary care providers, such as radiology, ENT and respiratory departments.
New Delhi: India’s National Health Authority (NHA), in collaboration with the National Cancer Grid (NCG), is set to launch a pilot under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), to streamline medical record sharing across hospitals for cancer care patients who often visit multiple facilities.