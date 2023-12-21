Nikki Haley walks fine line on gender in 2024 GOP primary
John McCormick , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Dec 2023, 03:57 PM IST
SummaryAt times she mentions being the only woman in the field, but she is cautious not to go too far in a party that typically frowns on gender politics or claims of sexism.
DAVENPORT, Iowa—In a party that often rejects identity politics, Nikki Haley is trying to walk a fine line as the only woman in the Republican presidential field.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less