Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 9 February laid the 'White Paper' in Lok Sabha and called it is a statement laid with responsibility. While speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister said, "White Paper' has been laid on the table by the government, after 10 years of pulling out an Indian Economy which was in fragile five to reach the stage of top five. It is a statement laid with responsibility.."

"India suffered a huge loss because of the Coal Scam at the hands of the UPA govt," FM said. Further lashing out at UPA-led by the Congress party, the union finance minister, "They did not put the nation first, left the economy in tatters by putting family first".

She said the Modi government pulled the economy out of the 'fragile five' and brought it among the top five global economies.

The FM said that the Congress party has no right to lecture on the Modi government's dedication to economic management during Covid as they failed to handle the 2008 global financial crisis.

