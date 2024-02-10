Nirmala Sitharaman's dig at Opposition over inflation: 'They have mastery in 'gud ka gobar karna'
Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Congress-led UPA government of neglecting the Northeast and highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by the Modi government in the region.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday spoke in Rajya Sabha about how inflation was below 4 per cent in the last year of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Nirmala Sitharaman also took a jibe at the Congress saying the grand old party has mastered the "gud ko gobar karna [ruining the accomplishments]". as they did while managing inflation during the 10-year UPA regime.