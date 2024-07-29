Nirmala Sitharaman’s facepalm moment during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Budget ka halwa’ speech in Lok Sabha | Watch

  • Showing the poster of the traditional Halwa ceremony, held at the Ministry of Finance before the Budget session, LoP Rahul Gandhi said that 20 officers prepared the Budget of India.

Livemint
Published29 Jul 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the proceedings of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the proceedings of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday(SansadTV)

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha on Monday slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Union Budget 2024. The Congress MP showing a poster of the Halwa ceremony before Budget presentation, alleged ‘20 officers prepared’ the Budget of India. In a video shared on social media, it was seen FM Sitharaman had a ‘face palm’ moment at this claim.

During the Lok Sabha debate on the Budget 2024-25, Rahul Gandhi claimed that a group of six key figures had ensnared the entire country in a ‘chakravyuh.’

Also Read | Speaker Om Birla stops Rahul Gandhi mid-way while speaking in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi identified Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as central to this 'chakravyuh,' but was interrupted by Speaker Om Birla when he attempted to name four additional individuals, as they were not members of the House and could not be named.

Showing the poster of the traditional Halwa ceremony, held at the Ministry of Finance before the Budget session, LoP Rahul Gandhi said that 20 officers prepared the Budget of India.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi takes 6 people control ’Chakravyuh’ jibe at BJP in Lok Sabha

"Budget ka halwa' is being distributed in this photo. I can't see one OBC or tribal or a Dalit officer in this. Desh ka halwa ban raha hai aur 73 per cent hai hi nahi. 20 officers prepared the Budget of India...Hindustan ka halwa 20 logon ne baatne ka kaam kiya hai," he added.

Rahul Gandhi criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for failing to address the paper-leak issue in her Budget speech, calling it the "biggest issue affecting youth."

"In the past 10 years, there have been 70 cases of paper leaks in the country," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Also Read | BJP backstabbed the middle class in Budget 2024, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi used the 'chakravyuh' metaphor to describe an atmosphere of pervasive fear in India. He claimed that a group of six key figures has ensnared the entire country in this 'chakravyuh,' but assured that the INDIA bloc is committed to dismantling it.

On 23 July, Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, labeling the Union Budget as a ‘kursi bachao’ budget designed to benefit BJP allies and cronies.

“Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets,” the Raebareli lawmaker wrote on X.

Also Read | ’Kursi Bachao…,’ Rahul Gandhi’s first reaction on Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget on July 23 in Parliament, featuring significant announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, including enhanced infrastructure investments and special financial support. The budget session of Parliament commenced on July 22 and is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

 

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 08:11 PM IST
HomePoliticsNirmala Sitharaman’s facepalm moment during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Budget ka halwa’ speech in Lok Sabha | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue