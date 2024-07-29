Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha on Monday slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Union Budget 2024. The Congress MP showing a poster of the Halwa ceremony before Budget presentation, alleged ‘20 officers prepared’ the Budget of India. In a video shared on social media, it was seen FM Sitharaman had a ‘face palm’ moment at this claim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the Lok Sabha debate on the Budget 2024-25, Rahul Gandhi claimed that a group of six key figures had ensnared the entire country in a ‘chakravyuh.’

Rahul Gandhi identified Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as central to this 'chakravyuh,' but was interrupted by Speaker Om Birla when he attempted to name four additional individuals, as they were not members of the House and could not be named.

Showing the poster of the traditional Halwa ceremony, held at the Ministry of Finance before the Budget session, LoP Rahul Gandhi said that 20 officers prepared the Budget of India.

"Budget ka halwa' is being distributed in this photo. I can't see one OBC or tribal or a Dalit officer in this. Desh ka halwa ban raha hai aur 73 per cent hai hi nahi. 20 officers prepared the Budget of India...Hindustan ka halwa 20 logon ne baatne ka kaam kiya hai," he added.

Rahul Gandhi criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for failing to address the paper-leak issue in her Budget speech, calling it the "biggest issue affecting youth."

"In the past 10 years, there have been 70 cases of paper leaks in the country," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi used the 'chakravyuh' metaphor to describe an atmosphere of pervasive fear in India. He claimed that a group of six key figures has ensnared the entire country in this 'chakravyuh,' but assured that the INDIA bloc is committed to dismantling it.

On 23 July, Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, labeling the Union Budget as a 'kursi bachao' budget designed to benefit BJP allies and cronies.

“Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets," the Raebareli lawmaker wrote on X.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget on July 23 in Parliament, featuring significant announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, including enhanced infrastructure investments and special financial support. The budget session of Parliament commenced on July 22 and is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

