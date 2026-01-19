Nitin Nabin, 5-time MLA and BJP president frontrunner, has ₹3 crore declared net worth – who is he?

Nitin Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed as the 12th national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 16 January. Nabin is currently the national working president of the saffron party and will succeed JP Nadda, who is also Union Health Minister.

Party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, backing his candidature for the post, party sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Nabin is expected to file his nomination papers on Monday.

Who is Nitin Nabin? Nitin Nabin was born on 23 May 1980 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. His father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha was also a senior BJP leader and a four-time Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Patna West.

Nabin studied at St. Michael’s High School, Patna, from where he passed the CBSE Class X examination in 1996. He subsequently pursued his senior secondary education at CSKM Public School, New Delhi, completing his Intermediate examination in 1998. He is married to Deepmala Shrivastava, and the couple have two children - a son and a daughter.

Before becoming the BJP national working president, Nabin was a five-time Bihar MLA. He won the recent Bihar Assembly Election from Bankipur seat by defeating RJD's Rekha Kumari by over 51000 votes.

Based on the affidavit that he filed for Bihar Elections 2025, the total net worth of Nitin Nabin is ₹3,08 crore. This includes movable assets worth ₹1.60 crore and immovable assets ₹1.47 Crore

Nabin has a liability of ₹56.6 Lakh, as per affidavit he submitted to election commission of India during Bihar election 2025.

Nabin has showed a cash of ₹35,000 in his account. His wife's bank account has ₹25,000 cash. The total cash of the couple in bank is ₹60,000

Nitin has shown ₹98,68,429 as deposits in banks and financial institutions. He has ₹6.6 Lakh in bonds and shares

Two Cars: Scorpio and Innova Nabin owns two cars – one Mahindra Scorpio purchased in March 2026 and one Toyota Innova Crysta purchased in October 2022. The market value of these two cars is ₹37.8 Lakh.

Nitin and his wife, Deepmala Srivastava own gold jewellery worth ₹11.3 Lakh.

Overall, Nitin Nabin's movable assets are worth ₹92.7 Lakh while his wife shown ₹66.5 Lakh movable assets. When counted with two dependents the family assets of Nitin Nabin are about ₹1.6 Crore

Immovable Assets Nitin Nabin's wife owns a plot in Dhukri Jharkhand worth ₹29 Lakh. She has another plot in Patna worth ₹1.18 Crore. The total market value of immovable assets that the family owns is ₹1.47 Crore.

