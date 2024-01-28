Hello User
Business News/ Politics / Nitish Kumar severs ties with Mahagathbandhan, quits as Bihar CM to rejoin BJP-led NDA
BREAKING NEWS

Nitish Kumar severs ties with Mahagathbandhan, quits as Bihar CM to rejoin BJP-led NDA

Chanchal

  • Nitish Kumar has resigned as the Bihar chief minister after snapping ties with Mahagathbandhan comprising of Lalu Yadav-led RJD and the Congress

Mint Image

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar has severed ties with Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya jana in Bihar

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated, please refresh the page

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chanchal

Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
