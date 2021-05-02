OPEN APP
PATNA : On instruction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government on Sunday decided to give status of frontline workers to the journalists who will get COVID vaccination on a priority basis.

All the journalists accredited with the Information and Public Relations Department at the state level and also non- accredited scribes authenticated by the district public relation officers, from print,electronic and web media, will be considered as frontline workers for inoculation, an official statement said here.

All of them will be given COVID vaccine on a priority basis, it said. The state government took the decision considering the important role mediapersons are playing in making people aware about the danger of the highly infectious disease.

The chief minister has on various occasion acknowledged the services rendered by the mediapersons during the coronavirus pandemic and the risk involved in their jobs.

