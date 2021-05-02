Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Nitish Kumar govt recognises journalists as frontline workers for COVID vaccination

Nitish Kumar govt recognises journalists as frontline workers for COVID vaccination

Premium
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a press conference on the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, in Patna.
1 min read . 09:11 PM IST PTI

  • The chief minister has on various occasion acknowledged the services rendered by the mediapersons during the coronavirus pandemic and the risk involved in their jobs

PATNA : On instruction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government on Sunday decided to give status of frontline workers to the journalists who will get COVID vaccination on a priority basis.

On instruction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government on Sunday decided to give status of frontline workers to the journalists who will get COVID vaccination on a priority basis.

All the journalists accredited with the Information and Public Relations Department at the state level and also non- accredited scribes authenticated by the district public relation officers, from print,electronic and web media, will be considered as frontline workers for inoculation, an official statement said here.

TRENDING STORIES See All

All the journalists accredited with the Information and Public Relations Department at the state level and also non- accredited scribes authenticated by the district public relation officers, from print,electronic and web media, will be considered as frontline workers for inoculation, an official statement said here.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

All of them will be given COVID vaccine on a priority basis, it said. The state government took the decision considering the important role mediapersons are playing in making people aware about the danger of the highly infectious disease.

The chief minister has on various occasion acknowledged the services rendered by the mediapersons during the coronavirus pandemic and the risk involved in their jobs.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.