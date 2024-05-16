Amit Shah bets on Nitish Kumar's Lok Sabha poll pitch, vows Sita temple in Bihar: 'Only PM Narendra Modi can...'
At an election rally in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said PM Modi had built the temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and the BJP would construct a great temple at the birthplace of Ma Sita at Sitamarhi.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that if voted to power for the third straight term, the BJP would construct a Sita temple in Bihar's Sitamarhi. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar had also promised the same when he was part of the Opposition INDIA bloc.