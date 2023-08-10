Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 August took a swipe at the Opposition saying they have a secret blessing and that good will happen with those for whom they wish bad.

Replying on the no-confidence motion debate brought in by the Opposition, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, "Opposition people have a secret blessing and that is good will happen with those for whom they wish bad."

In his speech, PM Modi mentioned three blessings the Opposition has. The first example he mentioned is about himself who is in power for past 20 years.

"One such example is standing before you. '20 saal ho gaye kya kuch nahi hua par bhala hi hota gaya.. (Its been 20 years, but only good happened to me)."

ALSO READ: Opposition has decided BJP will come back in 2024 election breaking all records: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Video

The second example he gave is of Hindustan Aeronautical Limited. He said, "Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recorded its highest-ever revenue. Despite their (opposition's) allegations, HAL has emerged as the pride of the country."

And the third blessing PM spoke about relates to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC of India). He said, "They said many things about LIC that the money of the poor will sink but today LIC is getting stronger."

During his speech, PM Modi even took a swipe and suggested that those interested in the stock market should invest in government companies and their money will grow.

He said that Congress has never trusted the abilities of our country, adding, the Opposition proved that their organization is more important for them than the country.

He said, while replying to the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, said that NDA and BJP will come back in the 2024 elections with a grand victory.

Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi took a swipe saying the Opposition's no confidence has always been lucky for us.

PM said, "What kind of discussion have you done on this motion. I am seeing on social media ki 'Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai'. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage'..."

With agency inputs.