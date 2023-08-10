PM Modi mentions 'secret power' of Opposition, says 'anyone for whom it wishes ill is blessed instead'1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:05 PM IST
During his speech, PM Modi even took a swipe and suggested that those interested in stock market should invest in government companies and your money will grow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 August took a swipe at the Opposition saying they have a secret blessing and that good will happen with those for whom they wish bad.
