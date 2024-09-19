‘No power can bring back Article 370’: PM Modi’s scathing attack on NC-Congress after Pakistan’s restoration claims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the National Conference (NC) and the Congress after Pakistan minister's claims on restoration of Article 370, saying no power can bring the provision back. Speaking at an election rally in Katra of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said “implementation of Pakistan's agenda will not be allowed.”

“We will not allow Pakistan agenda to be implemented in J&K. No power on earth can bring back Article 370,” PM Modi said, vowing to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir if his party is elected to power in the Assembly elections 2024.

PM Modi's attack on the NC-Congress alliance came amid a row over Pakistan defence minister's claims that the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Congress-NC alliance were on the same page on the issue of restoration of Article 370 and 35A.

“They [the alliance] have made it an election issue. Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu and Kashmir to restore Article 370 and 35A,” Khawaja Asif said.

He said Assembly polls will determine the future of Jammu and Kashmir and continued his attack on “three families” – Congress, NC and PDP. “These elections are important to end the political legacy of the three families of Congress, NC and PDP which kept the state in ruins. To make this happen, the Lotus must bloom in Kashmir,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said BJP has prioritised growth in Jammu and Kashmir and sought to end the decade-long struggles of the people. “Kashmir is an important part of faith and cultural identity. We need a government that can respect and promote both of these aspects. Congress, for the sake of votes, will not hesitate to jeopardise our faith and culture,” PM Modi said.