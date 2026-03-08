‘No protocol lapse’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hits back on President Droupadi Murmu’s visit amid nationwide uproar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the middle of a storm from her opposition leaders. Lots of reactions have been coming since she did not turn up to welcome President Droupadi Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to condemn the Bengal CM. He called it “shameful and unprecedented”.

“The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Its administration is responsible for this disrespect toward the President,” PM Modi wrote on social media.

“The office of the President is above politics and the dignity of this position must always be protected. It is hoped that the West Bengal government and the Trinamool Congress will realise this and act with better judgment,” he added.

"I believe that the chief minister of Bengal works with a narrow mindset. She does not know how to respect constitutional positions," said Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

According to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, insulting President Droupadi Murmu is an insult to the Constitution of India. The President represents the unity, sovereignty and dignity of the nation, and the office must remain above politics, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu criticised the way the programme had been organised. He said the incident had saddened people across the country.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh also condemned the alleged protocol lapses. According to him, the West Bengal government had shown disrespect to the country’s highest constitutional office.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "The treatment meted out to President Droupadi Murmu is very condemnable."

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat believes that it is the “minimum requirement” for state representatives to welcome the President during official visits. According to her, if the CM cannot attend, a senior official should represent the state government.

"The position of the President, who holds the highest position in democracy, is above politics for all of us. At a time when the President is on a state visit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should have taken full care of the President's dignity," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Scheduled Tribes Morcha staged protests against Mamata Banerjee. The members of the organisation burned her effigy over the issue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also criticised the Trinamool Congress government. BJP leaders alleged that the incident reflected disrespect toward both the Constitution and tribal citizens.

What’s the controversy? On 7 March, President Droupadi Murmu visited Siliguri in West Bengal for the 9th International Santal Conference. During the event, the President expressed disappointment about the choice of a small venue and the low attendance.

She also pointed out that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other state ministers were not present to receive her upon her arrival in the state. She was sceptical about the development of the tribal community in West Bengal.

In a lighter remark, she also wondered if “Mamata didi” was upset with her. Her comments sparked a national political debate.

Mamata Banerjee responded strongly, accusing the president of making political remarks ahead of the state Assembly elections. She alleged that President Murmu had been influenced by the BJP. CM Banerjee questioned why tribal issues in BJP-ruled states were not raised.

Mamata Banerjee hits back In a detailed post, CM Banerjee explained that protocols had been followed while welcoming President Murmu.

“No protocol lapse happened on part of district administration.. BJP is disrespecting and misusing the highest chair in the country for its own party agenda. Most unfortunate,” she wrote.

“PEOPLE of WEST BENGAL VS BJP + ECI + ED + IT + CBI + NIA + CAPF + Governor + 20 Union Ministers + 10 CMs + Prime Minister + Respected Rashtrapati Ji + Godi Media,” wrote TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.