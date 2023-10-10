No, really. Rishi Sunak is a right-winger
Summary
- The prime minister is the most right-wing Conservative leader of his generation
Followers of Rishi Sunak on social media are treated to high politics and low culture. In one post, the prime minister accused Labour of being on the same side as “criminal gangs" who profit from smuggling people across the Channel into Britain. In another, a beaming Mr Sunak posed with his young family mulling whether to see “Barbie", the pinktastic film about the doll, or “Oppenheimer", a biopic about the godfather of the atom bomb. “Barbie first it is," posted the unapologetically lowbrow politician.