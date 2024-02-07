No, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Didn’t ‘Rig’ the Super Bowl
Ashley Wong , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 Feb 2024, 12:51 PM IST
SummaryConspiracy theories about Swift, Kelce, the NFL and the Democratic Party are spreading widely this Super Bowl season. Here, we dig into their origins and why their theses are baseless.
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas this Sunday, conspiracy theories are swirling around Taylor Swift and her football-player boyfriend Travis Kelce. They have taken on a distinctly political shape: Will the couple endorse President Biden for re-election? Is Swift part of a government influence campaign?
