No, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Didn’t ‘Rig’ the Super Bowl

Ahead of the Chiefs’ victory at the AFC playoffs last week, broadcaster and Trump supporter Mike Crispi said the NFL was “rigged" so that the Chiefs would go to the Super Bowl, therefore paving the way for Swift to emerge during the halftime show and endorse Biden for re-election. Though he suggestively teased that he might have been joking in the days that followed, versions of this theory have spread on Reddit and X, including the claim that their relationship is manufactured. Some proponents of this theory have seen Kelce’s support for Pfizer and Bud Light as evidence that he is being paid to promote Democratic policies. Bud Light became the center of a culture war and a boycott last year after the company used a transgender influencer in advertising.