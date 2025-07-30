No world leader asked India to stop military response to Pak terror: PM Modi
India made precision strikes against nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing about 100 terrorists. Indian officials have said the Pakistani forces lost 35-40 personnel, while India lost five soldiers. The hostilities lasted for four days during 7-10 May.
NEW DELHI : Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that no world leader asked India to stop its armed response to the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam, effectively rejecting US president Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brought about a ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad that gave ammunition to the opposition to target the government.