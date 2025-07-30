No world leader asked India to stop military response to Pak terror: PM Modi

Operation Sindoor and India's strategy

Modi's clarification came after a 16-hour discussion on the success of Operation Sindoor on Monday where defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar spoke about India’s military and diplomatic initiatives in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Our targets were clear. We wanted to target those places where the terrorists who attacked Pahalgam had received training and technical support," said Modi. “We have said since the beginning that this was a non-escalatory move. Our policy was non-escalatation, our policy was to target terrorist infrastructure and terrorist leaders. And no world leader asked India to stop its Operation Sindoor," he said.

Modi stated that US vice-president J.D. Vance had called on the night of 9-10 May to warn India about Pakistani retaliation. He, however, did not mention US president Trump in his address.

Trump has claimed on several occasions that he intervened to stop a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan by leveraging trade deals with the two countries.