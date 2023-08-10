With Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha in the ongoing debate on no-confidence motion on 10 August, National Democratic Alliance MPs started chanting 'Modi, Modi', but in Opposition replied it with 'I.N.D.I.A., I.N.D.I.A.'

The whole chaos began when Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was hitting out at PM Modi for his silence on the Manipur violence issue. ALSO READ: Parliament no-confidence motion LIVE Updates While Adhir was comparing PM Modi with Nirav Modi and 'blind king', at that time only PM Modi entered the Lok Sabha as he is all set to address the Parliament at 4 pm.

In his speech, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Jab Dhritrashtra andhe the, tab Droupadi ka vastra haran hua tha, aaj bhi raja andhe baithe hai... Manipur aur Hastinapur mein koi farq nahi hai."

Adding more, he said, "The power of no-confidence motion has brought the Prime Minister in the Parliament today. None of us were thinking about this no-confidence motion. We were only demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. We were not demanding any BJP member to come to the Parliament, we were only demanding our PM to come."

To this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi expresssed his objection and sought the statement be expunged. “... Prime Minister is a high authority. This should be expunged and he should apologise."