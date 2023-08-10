Hello User
Business News/ Politics / No-confidence motion: Opposition's 'INDIA INDIA' counter to BJP's 'Modi' chants as PM arrives in Lok Sabha | Watch

No-confidence motion: Opposition's 'INDIA INDIA' counter to BJP's 'Modi' chants as PM arrives in Lok Sabha | Watch

1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 03:45 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • The whole chaos began when Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was hitting out at PM Modi for his silence on the Manipur violence issue.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha in the ongoing debate on no-confidence motion on 10 August, National Democratic Alliance MPs started chanting 'Modi, Modi', but in Opposition replied it with 'I.N.D.I.A., I.N.D.I.A.'

The whole chaos began when Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was hitting out at PM Modi for his silence on the Manipur violence issue.

ALSO READ: Parliament no-confidence motion LIVE Updates

While Adhir was comparing PM Modi with Nirav Modi and 'blind king', at that time only PM Modi entered the Lok Sabha as he is all set to address the Parliament at 4 pm.

In his speech, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Jab Dhritrashtra andhe the, tab Droupadi ka vastra haran hua tha, aaj bhi raja andhe baithe hai... Manipur aur Hastinapur mein koi farq nahi hai."

Adding more, he said, "The power of no-confidence motion has brought the Prime Minister in the Parliament today. None of us were thinking about this no-confidence motion. We were only demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. We were not demanding any BJP member to come to the Parliament, we were only demanding our PM to come."

To this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi expresssed his objection and sought the statement be expunged. “... Prime Minister is a high authority. This should be expunged and he should apologise."

Among other things, Chowdhury said, "Manipur issue cannot be confined to any state because it has already assumed a global dimension. That is why Prime Minister's intervention is indispensable; that was our argument."

With agency inputs.

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 03:45 PM IST
