MNS chief Raj Thackeray faces non-bailable warrant in 14-year-old case

MNS chief Raj Thackeray faces non-bailable warrant in 14-year-old case2 min read . 05:31 PM IST
- While issuing the non-bailable warrant Judicial Magistrate has asked Mumbai police commission to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SANGLI : The court on Mahrashtra's Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray ahead of his loudspeaker deadline for the Maharashtra Government led by Udhdhav Thackeray.
SANGLI : The court on Mahrashtra's Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray ahead of his loudspeaker deadline for the Maharashtra Government led by Udhdhav Thackeray.
The warrant was issued in connection with a 14-year-old case.
The warrant was issued in connection with a 14-year-old case.
In 2008, Thackeray was booked under sections 109 and 117 (abetment of offence) of IPC for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.
While issuing the non-bailable warrant on 6 April, Judicial Magistrate, First Class at Shirala in Sangli district asked Mumbai police commission to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court.
The judge issued the warrant against Thackeray and another MNS leader Shirish Parkar through Mumbai police commissioner and Kherwadi police station respectively as they failed to produce themselves before the court during the case proceeding, said assistant public prosecutor, Jyoti Patil.
She said the court has asked police to implement the warrant before June 8 and produce both the leaders before the court.
In 2008, MNS workers had staged a protest in Shirala against the arrest of Thackeray in an agitation seeking priority for local youth in jobs. A local MNS functionary claimed there was a government rule which states that political cases prior to 2012 should be withdrawn.
However, this case is being raked up as Thackeray raised the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques, he added.
Case filed against MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Aurangabad
A case was registered in Aurangabad against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief and organisers of a public rally where Raj Thackeray delivered a speech on 1 May.
Tthe city Chowk police registered a case against Thackeray under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment-if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth police were well prepared to deal with any kind of issues related to law and order. Seth said police will act against those who try to disturb the communal harmony in the state.
CM Udhdhav Thackeray meets Dilip Walse Patil ahead of loudspeaker 'deadline'
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with state home minister Dilip Walse Patil over the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray's deadline over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The chief minister ordered that the police should take all measures to maintain law and order, and not wait for anyone's order, ANI added.