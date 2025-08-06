North Korea hasn’t commented publicly on the recent expansion at Sohae. The build-out was seen in satellite imagery released last month, according to ICEYE, a satellite-imagery analysis firm. Then, last week, Sohae’s new seaport was shown in satellite images to have a docking slip for large vessels, according to a separate analysis published last week by 38 North, a website affiliated with the Stimson Center, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.