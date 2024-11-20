North Korea sent a mystery man to lead its troops fighting Ukraine
Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 20 Nov 2024, 10:21 AM IST
SummaryIn a country that fetes its military elites like celebrities, Col. Gen. Kim Yong Bok was rarely seen in public. Until he was chosen to lead Pyongyang’s troops sent to aid Russia.
SEOUL—In a country that fetes its military elites like celebrities, Col. Gen. Kim Yong Bok was rarely seen—or even mentioned—in public. His role leading North Korea’s special forces required him to keep a low profile to conceal his identity. But now he is a very public figure.
