North Korea sent a mystery man to lead its troops fighting Ukraine

His ascendancy became clearer at a July 2020 meeting where Kim Jong Un gifted North Korea’s top generals with commemorative pistols. The weapons were named “Paektu," a reference to a sacred mountain that according to North Korean lore served as the base for guerrilla fighters battling the Japanese. It was also the purported birthplace of Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, though independent historians contest this. Col. Gen. Kim, with the gifted gun in hand, crouched for a photo just one person away from the North Korean leader.