North Korea will soon be able to flout sanctions more easily

SEOUL—At a high-security location at the United Nations headquarters in New York, a group of investigators watched a presentation early last year with satellite imagery showing tankers picking up shipments in Chinese waters and elsewhere, and then traveling to North Korea’s oil facilities.

The Russian representative in the group posed a question: “How do you know it’s oil? Is it water in those tankers? Is it wine?" he asked, according to people familiar with the exchange.

The suggestion that North Korea’s oil tankers had ferried barrels of wine drew laughter from around the room—including from the Russian—but it was an example of the divisions in the group that have made enforcing sanctions on the Kim regime increasingly difficult, the people said. One of the fellow investigators called the Russian’s line of questioning ridiculous, one of the people said.

The group meeting was the eight-member U.N. Panel of Experts. The cohort includes representatives from the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, plus Japan, South Korea and an eighth country that brings maritime expertise.

The panel’s work is set to end on April 30, after Russia vetoed an extension of its mandate weeks earlier. The group’s expiration will leave a significant gap in sanctions enforcement, said diplomats and former panel members. The semiannual reports provided the only impartial, credible and transparent snapshots of North Korea’s sanctions evasion, they said.

The panel’s end also highlights how the deepening divisions among global powers are making it more difficult to rein in rogue actors such as North Korea. Russia and China, which supported international sanctions after North Korea’s nuclear tests as recently as 2017, are now pushing to ease them.

“Ultimately, the dissolution of the Panel of Experts signals further decay and dysfunction of multilateralism," said Aaron Arnold, a U.S. representative who served on the panel from 2019 to 2021. “Furthermore, without a monitoring system in place, there’s not a lot of incentive for countries to rigorously uphold their sanctions obligations."

That dysfunction has been playing out for years. With China and Russia often on one side, and the U.S. and allies on the other, debates raged on the panel over matters small and large—everything from the syntax of sentences to categorizing the types of missiles North Korea had tested. Ballistic missiles constituted a breach of U.N. resolutions, whereas cruise missiles didn’t.

In the official report last year, facing resistance from Russia and China, the panel could only point to dozens of countries asserting a probable North Korean breach of the annual U.N.-mandated cap of 500,000 barrels of refined petroleum. But the report couldn’t specify if it agreed with those estimates. The Kim regime blocked on-site verification. Moscow and Beijing, in dissenting footnotes, questioned the evidence and accuracy of the assessment.

‘Fewer Monitoring Eyes’

The Panel of Experts emerged after North Korea was sanctioned following its first nuclear test in 2006. Several rounds of strengthened penalties in the years that followed helped to lock North Korea out of the global financial system. Most of its exports were restricted. An annual cap was imposed on its oil imports. Its overseas workers, which brought in revenue to the regime, were ordered to return home.

But Russia and China, which wield veto power as permanent members at the U.N. Security Council, have withdrawn their support in recent years. In blocking the extension of the Panel of Experts, Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said the sanctions were no longer helpful to resolving the tensions on the Korean Peninsula. He said Moscow would be willing to back an extension of the group’s work only if a time limit was placed on the sanctions.

At the U.N. on April 11, Nebenzia blasted the “odious conclusions" made in the panel’s reports and warned that indefinite “draconian restrictions" are doomed to fail. “Pyongyang is denied everything," he said.

At the same meeting, Geng Shuang, China’s U.N. ambassador, said sanctions have harmed the livelihoods of North Koreans and that the penalties “should not be carved in stone or be indefinite." The Korean Peninsula hasn’t come closer to denuclearization as a result of the sanctions, he added.

China ultimately abstained from a vote on the panel. The other 13 members of the U.N. Security Council backed the panel’s extension.

In recent years, North Korea has carried out dozens of weapons tests in violation of U.N. resolutions, including enhancements to its nuclear arsenal. Earlier this year, in an apparent violation of a ban on luxury imports, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave one of his head-of-state vehicles to Kim.

The end of the Panel of Experts means North Korea will more easily be able to base new operations or re-establish networks in unsuspecting countries, said Maiko Takeuchi, a former U.N. panel member from Japan who served from 2016 to 2021. Many countries lack the resources to effectively monitor potential North Korean malfeasance.

“There is room for North Korea to take advantage of these loopholes," Takeuchi said. “If there are fewer monitoring eyes, it is easier for them to dispatch people."

A Different Approach

The U.S., South Korea, Japan and others have discussed alternative ways to keep tabs on North Korea’s sanctions defiance. One route could be upholding the panel’s work through the U.N. General Assembly, which would require a two-thirds majority of member states present and voting. But such a resolution wouldn’t be legally binding on all members.

Other options include leaning more on third-party researchers or creating a monitoring coalition of like-minded countries that wouldn’t include China and Russia. Those methods carry legal risk—the U.N. can’t be taken to court. The findings could also be dismissed as partisan.

“We’re not going to let it go," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said. She traveled to Seoul and Tokyo in April to discuss the potential options.

Last week, the Royal United Services Institute, a U.K. think tank, shared satellite imagery of a Russian-flagged vessel recently docked at a Chinese shipyard. The U.S.-sanctioned cargo ship, named Angara, has been previously spotted making at least 11 transits between North Korea and Russia since last August, believed to be carrying North Korean munitions, according to the institute.

Eric Penton-Voak, a U.K. expert who served as the coordinator for the U.N. panel from 2021 to 2023, lamented how political his role was, given the group’s aims to be objective investigators. It will remain a major challenge to enforce sanctions, so long as China and Russia don’t fully abide by the rules, he said.

“Frankly, if sanctions can’t be made to work because people don’t want to implement them, you lose the tool," Penton-Voak said. “What penalty is there for states that vote for a sanction, then simply break them, as if nothing exists?"

