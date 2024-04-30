North Korea will soon be able to flout sanctions more easily
Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Apr 2024, 03:35 PM IST
SummaryThe U.N. panel that investigates and monitors the enforcement of sanctions on the country is set to end after Russia vetoed an extension of its mandate.
SEOUL—At a high-security location at the United Nations headquarters in New York, a group of investigators watched a presentation early last year with satellite imagery showing tankers picking up shipments in Chinese waters and elsewhere, and then traveling to North Korea’s oil facilities.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less