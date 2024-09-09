‘Not a Pappu, but Rahul Gandhi is a strategist with deep thinking on any subject,’ says Sam Pitroda as LoP visits US

Sam Pitroda praised Rahul Gandhi's vision, contrasting it with the BJP's, during his address to the Indian diaspora in Texas, US. He emphasised the importance of inclusion and democracy while reaffirming Gandhi's potential as a future prime minister.

Livemint
Updated9 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST
‘Not a Pappu, Rahul Gandhi is a strategist with deep thinking on any subject,’ says Sam Pitroda as LoP lands in US
‘Not a Pappu, Rahul Gandhi is a strategist with deep thinking on any subject,’ says Sam Pitroda as LoP lands in US (PTI)

Congress leader Sam Pitroda has said his party leader Rahul Gandhi has a vision contrary to what Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promotes and that he is not a ‘Pappu,’ as he was often mocked. Pitroda addressed the Indian diaspora in Texas where Rahul Gandhi is visiting.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) has a vision contrary to what BJP promotes by spending crores of rupees. I must tell you, he is no Pappu. He is highly educated, well-read, a strategist with deep thinking on any subject and sometimes it is not very easy to understand him," said Pitroda who is the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi has all qualities of future PM: Sam Pitroda

Rahul Gandhi arrived in the United States for a three-day visit, where he was warmly received in Texas on Sunday. The Lok Sabha Opposition Leader expressed his eagerness for discussions to strengthen India-US ties.

"Going to school in early fifties, Gandhian thoughts were the core of our learning. Inclusion, diversity, these were not just the words this is what we lived by and when I begin to see changes in our society which attack the basic fabric I worry about it. So the idea... is to make sure that we respect our people irrespective of the race, religion, language, state. We create same opportunities for everybody we provide dignity to labour and these are the issues that Rahul Gandhi is championing and that makes me very happy," he said.

Pitroda explained that democracy is not that simple and cannot be taken for granted. “Democracy is not that simple... Democracy requires work from large number of people like us. We can't take it for granted because there are people who are focused on hijacking democracy. We have seen it in many countries,” said Pitroda.

Also Read | ‘Delighted by the warm welcome in Dallas,’ says Rahul Gandhi amid US visit

Pitroda, who invited criticism from various quarters in recent months for his controversial remarks about people of different ethnicities in India, has been re-appointed as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect in June this year..

Last week, he claimed that Rahul Gandhi, had all the qualities of a future prime minister and he is more intellectual compared to former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Pitroda, the Gandhi family confidant, made the remarks in an interview with PTI from Chicago, ahead of Rahul's visit to US later this month.

Also Read | What is PM sorry for? asks Rahul as Maha govt faces ire over statue collapse
He is no Pappu. He is highly educated, well-read, a strategist with deep thinking on any subject.

"At the time of independence, there was this fervor about independence movement and the leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Maulana Azad, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose were very clear of the kind of nation they wanted to build. Everyone understood what freedom meant and the opportunities free India would create... I want you to join Indian Overseas Congress, improve quality of our activities, quantity of our members and bring in more diverse group of people," he said on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Rahul Gandhi is portrayed as a strategic thinker with a vision for an inclusive India.
  • The importance of grassroots engagement and community involvement in democracy is highlighted.
  • Pitroda calls for a united effort among the Indian diaspora to promote diversity and strengthen India-US relations.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST
Business NewsPolitics‘Not a Pappu, but Rahul Gandhi is a strategist with deep thinking on any subject,’ says Sam Pitroda as LoP visits US

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue