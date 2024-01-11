'Not appropriate for me...': Maha Speaker on why he didn't disqualify Thackeray faction MLAs in 'real Shiv Sena' case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction declared the 'real political party' by assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who did not disqualify any MLA from either camp.
In a big political win for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar held that the Shiv Sena faction led by him was the "real political party." The Speaker also did not disqualify any MLA from the two camps, a verdict that adds another chapter in the Sena legacy war.