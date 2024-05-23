‘Not easy to tolerate me’: Arvind Kejriwal opens up about wife Sunita, Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case and PM Modi
‘It is not easy to tolerate an eccentric person like me,’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal candidly admits when asked about his wife, Sunita.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on several topics, including his wife Sunita's brief involvement in politics following his arrest in the money laundering case, the alleged “assault" on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, the impact of his return from jail, and his views on the electoral bonds issue, in an interview with PTI on Thursday, May 23.