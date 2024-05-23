Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on several topics, including his wife Sunita's brief involvement in politics following his arrest in the money laundering case, the alleged “assault" on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, the impact of his return from jail, and his views on the electoral bonds issue, in an interview with PTI on Thursday, May 23 .

“It is not easy to tolerate an eccentric person like me," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal candidly admitted when asked about his wife, Sunita.

WILL SUNITA JOIN POLITICS?

Arvind Kejriwal said, “Sunita has always supported me in my life, and I am very fortunate to have a partner like her. It is not easy to tolerate an eccentric person like me. I recall that I resigned from the Income Tax department in the year 2000 and started working in the slums of Delhi. I worked in the slums of Delhi for 10 years, she supported me even at that time."

When asked if Sunita Kejriwal will join active politics, the Delhi chief minister said, “When I was arrested, she worked like a bridge between me and the people of Delhi... that was a temporary thing. She has no interest in participating in active politics. I don't see her contesting any elections in the future."

‘TWO VERSIONS’: KEJRIWAL ON MALIWAL CASE

Arvind Kejriwal also spoke about the Swati Maliwal “assault" case and said he would not like to comment on the matter as it was “sub-judice". He also emphasised that there were two versions of the event.

“The matter is sub-judice, and I would not like to comment on it as it will affect the proceeding. But I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly, and justice should be done," Arvind Kejriwal said.

‘TALKING ABOUT CORRUPTION DOESN’T SUIT MODIJI': KEJRIWAL

Speaking with the news agency, Arvind Kejriwal also took potshots at PM Modi, saying talking about corruption doesn't suit Modiji as he has “included all the corrupt people in his party".

“It would be better if Modiji doesn't talk about corruption. It doesn't suit him. He included all the corrupt people in his party and is calling others as corrupt."

In response to a query about Modi's remark that two corrupt parties (Congress and AAP) have become a cover for each other, Kejriwal said, “At this moment, we will do whatever is necessary to save the country."

Arvind Kejriwal also termed electoral bonds the “quid pro quo" scam in the country. “Electoral bond is the biggest scam of Independent India, and this is not a single scam, it includes thousands of scams. Nearly every donation that has gone to the BJP is in exchange for a favour... it's quid pro quo. Either someone got the contract, and in return, he donated to the party, or someone got bail, and in return, he donated to the party," he said.

