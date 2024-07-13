‘Not going anywhere…’: Joe Biden says he has been the ‘only Democrat to defeat Donald Trump’

US President Joe Biden, thoroughly rejected any speculations of him dropping out of the US presidential elections, as he remained confident of beating Donald Trump. In his Michigan rally, Biden noted that Donald Trump is a ‘threat to the nation.’

Joe Biden remained confident of beating Donald Trump, who he further termed as a loser. “I am the only Democrat or Republican who has ever beaten Donald Trump. And I’m going to beat him again. I know him—Donald Trump is a loser,” wrote Joe Biden on X, Saturday morning.

President Joe Biden and his team are working relentlessly to tell the Democrats that he is still up for the job. The US president went in for a defiant speech at the Michigan rally, which took place at a high school gymnasium in Detroit.

Biden took to the stage, as the crowd chanted “don’t you quit.” He removed any speculations as the incumbent US President assured the crowd that he is not going anywhere. ““I am running, and we’re gonna win. I’m not going anywhere,” said Joe Biden, reportedThe Gaurdian.

Michigan holds crucial importance in the US elections, as it had elected Trump in 2016, and voted for Biden in 2022. Throughout his campaign at the state, Biden challenged Trump’s record on jobs and the economy. According to a Gaurdian report, Biden said that Donald Trump has been the only President in US history that has lost more jobs than former president Herbert Hoover.