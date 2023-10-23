Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor condemned the “cheap politics" of being targeted by trolls who are circulating his cropped photos with embattled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tharoor, on being asked by reporters about the controversy, said it was "not a serious issue" in his opinion. The Thiruvananthapuram MP clarified that he had attended Moitra's birthday party, where around 15 persons were present.

The pictures of him and Moitra, that are being shared by trolls, are cropped version of the photos taken during the event, he added.

"My life is dedicated to the people. These types of trolls are a part of cheap politics. In my opinion, this is not a serious issue," news agency ANI quoted Tharoor as saying.

"It was her birthday party, in which around 15 people, including my sister, participated. Instead of showing the full image, they are spreading the cropped one," NDTV further quoted him as saying.

Last week, Moitra had also took a jibe at trolls who were sharing her photos on social media. "I like green dress better on me than white blouse. And why bother cropping -- show rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal's women live a life. Not a lie," she had tweeted.

The controversy comes amid the alleged cash-for-query row, in which Moitra has been accused by a Supreme Court advocate and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker of taking “bribe" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions against the Adani Group in the Parliament.

Nishikant Dubey, the BJP MP who has submitted a complaint against her before the Lok Sabha Speaker, has sought her suspension from the House till the probe is completed.

Moitra has denied the allegations, calling it a bid to silence her in the Parliament. The TMC leader said she is ready to face a probe from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

