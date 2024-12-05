In a landmark initiative aimed at bolstering road safety and emergency medical care, the Punjab Government – led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann – has integrated ‘Farishtey Hospitals’ into the Mappls Mobile App. This strategic move, led by the Traffic and Road Safety Wing of Punjab Police in collaboration with the State Health Agency (SHA) and Map My India, marks a significant step towards enhancing emergency response capabilities across the state.

CM Mann stated that this initiative aims to provide navigation assistance without any obstacles, enabling individuals to quickly locate nearby hospitals in the event of a road accident and ensure timely transport of injured to medical facilities.

The ‘Farishtey’ scheme, a visionary project launched by the Punjab Government, aims to reduce morbidity rates from road accidents by offering immediate, hassle-free medical treatment in government and empanelled private hospitals. As of now, 384 hospitals across Punjab, including 238 private and 146 state-run healthcare centres, have successfully completed the Punjab Farishtey Scheme Apply Online 2024 process and are now accessible via the Mappls Mobile App.