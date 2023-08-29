Nuh violence done by Congress, probe shows: Haryana minister Anil Vij1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Initial investigation points towards Congress' role in communal clashes in Nuh, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been called for interrogation.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that the initial investigation points towards Congress' role in the communal clashes that broke out in Nuh and its adjoining areas, resulting in the death of six persons. Addressing a press conference, Anil Vij said the initial probe into the Nuh violence shows “this has been done by Congress". The Haryana home minister also said that Congress MLA Mamman Khan has also been called for interrogation in the Nuh violence case.