Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that the initial investigation points towards Congress' role in the communal clashes that broke out in Nuh and its adjoining areas, resulting in the death of six persons. Addressing a press conference, Anil Vij said the initial probe into the Nuh violence shows “this has been done by Congress". The Haryana home minister also said that Congress MLA Mamman Khan has also been called for interrogation in the Nuh violence case.

“After their interrogation, the conclusion that we are getting for now is that it looks like this has been done by Congress. In this Congress's MLA Mamman Khan has also been called for interrogation by police on August 30... Mamman Khan has visited those areas where violence took place," Anil Vij said.

The Haryana home minister also informed that approximately 510 people have been arrested in connection with the Nuh violence. "In the initial investigation, we have arrested approximately 510 people and we have registered 130-140 FIRs….There are many angles coming up. We are doing a fair investigation and we will show to the people who were the mastermind."

Communal clashes had erupted in Haryana's Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob on July 31 leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took a jibe at the Congress asking the party to break its silence after one of its MLAs was sent a police notice to join the investigation. CM Khattar also said that some other MLAs of the Congress are also allegedly involved in the violence.

"Surprisingly, Congress has adopted silence and is not saying anything," Manohar Lal Khattar said after the day's proceedings in the state assembly ended, adding, “Despite these grave allegations, the Congress party has maintained a silence. The absence of a response from them certainly proves that 'dal mai kuch kala hai' (something is suspicious."

As a police notice was sent to Mamman Khan, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the party has no problem. In fact, he said, there should be a judicial probe in the case but, “the Haryana government is running away".

When asked if Mamman Khan will appear before the police, Hooda said, “Yes, he will."