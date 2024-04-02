Odisha Assembly Polls 2024: BJP releases names of 112 candidates. See full list here
BJP releases names of 112 candidates for Odisha Assembly Polls 2024, elections to take place in four phases with nominations starting from April 25.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its list of 112 candidates for the upcoming Odisha Assembly Polls 2024. The party has named Gobardhan Bhoy from Padampur constituency and Kusum Tete from Sundargarh (ST) constituency.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message