The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its list of 112 candidates for the upcoming Odisha Assembly Polls 2024. The party has named Gobardhan Bhoy from Padampur constituency and Kusum Tete from Sundargarh (ST) constituency.

The party has also fielded Sebati Naik from Bonai (ST), Babita Mallick from Binjharpur, Smruti Rekha Pahi from Dharamasala, Kalpana Kumari Kanhar from Baliguda (ST), Parvati Parida from Nimapara, Upasana Mohapatra from Bramhagiri among others.

As per the list, BJP state president Manmohan Samal will contest from the Chandbali assembly segment in Bhadrak district while senior party leader and sitting MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari will contest from Brajarajnagar Assembly seat. Pujari was denied the party ticket for contesting the Lok Sabha polls this time.

Leader of Opposition and MLA Jaynarayan Mishra will contest from his traditional Sambalpur assembly seat. Three turncoats from BJD, Arabinda Dhali, Akash Das Nayak and Priyadarshi Mishra were given BJP tickets. Arabinda Dhali will fight from the Jayadev assembly segment in Khurda district.

Jagannath Pradhan has been fielded from Bhubaneswar Central, Babu Singh from Bhubaneswar Ekamra and Prithiviraj Harichandan from Chilika Assembly seat.

Odisha will vote for its 147-member assembly along with the 21 Lok Sabha seats, simultaneously, in four phases, starting on May 13. For the first phase, the nominations can be filed till April 25 and candidature can be withdrawn till April 29. In the second phase, the dates are May 3 and May 6, while in phase three, the dates are May 6 and May 9. In the last phase, the candidates can file nominations till May 14, and the last date is May 17.

