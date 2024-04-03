Hello User
Business News/ Politics / Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's BJD announces candidates for 5 Lok Sabha seats, 27 assembly seats

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's BJD announces candidates for 5 Lok Sabha seats, 27 assembly seats

Akriti Anand

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's BJD announces candidates for 5 Lok Sabha seats, 27 assembly seats

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's party Biju Janata Dal Odisha (BJD) announced candidates for five Lok Sabha seats and 27 assembly seats. The elections for 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly constituencies in Odisha will take place this year.

The BJD candidates for five Lok Sabha seats declared by the chief minister:

1. Surendra Singh Bhoi from Balangir seat

2. Manjulata Mandal from Bhadrak seat

3. Parineeta Mishra from Bargarh seat

4. Bhrugu Baxipatra from Berhampur seat

5. Dhanurjay Siddu from Keonjhar seat

This was the BJD's third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. With this, the BJD has fielded 20 candidates for the state’s 21 Lok Sabha seats. Patnaik's party has not announced any name for Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJD has declared candidates for 99 assembly seats out of the 147 Assembly seats. These were:

1. Brajrajnagar: Alaka Mohanty

2. Jharsuguda: Dipali Das

3. Talsara: Bijay Toppo

4. Sundargarh: Jogesh Singh

5. Rajgangpur: Anil Barwa

6. Bonai: Bhimsen Choudhury

7. Jashipur: Chakradhar Hembram

8. Khariar: Adhiraj Panigrahi

9. Phulbani: Jayshree Kanhar

10. Mahanga: Ankit Pratap Jena

11. Tirtol: Ramakant Bhoi

12. Jagatsinghpur: Prasant Muduli

13. Bhubaneswar-North: Susanta Rout

14. Ekamra-Bhubaneswar: Ashok Panda

15. Khalikote: Suryamani Vaidya

16. Aska: Manjula Swain

17. Berhampur: Ramesh Chyupatnaik

18. Paralakhemundi: Rupesh Panigrahi

19. Udala: Srinath Soren

20. Baripada: Sananda Marndi

21. Badasahi: Anusaya Patra

22. Moroda: Preetinanda Kanungo

23. Soro: Madhab Dhada

24. Athmallik: Nalinikant Pradhan

25. Birmaharajpur: Padmanav Behera

26. Mohona: Antaryami Gamango

27. Pottangi: Prafulla Pangi

Patnaik denied party tickets to seven sitting MLAs. The party has dropped two sitting MPs from Berhampur and Keonjhar from the list. They have been replaced by new candidates, news agency PTI reported.

