Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's party Biju Janata Dal Odisha (BJD) announced candidates for five Lok Sabha seats and 27 assembly seats. The elections for 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly constituencies in Odisha will take place this year.
The BJD candidates for five Lok Sabha seats declared by the chief minister:
1. Surendra Singh Bhoi from Balangir seat
2. Manjulata Mandal from Bhadrak seat
3. Parineeta Mishra from Bargarh seat
4. Bhrugu Baxipatra from Berhampur seat
5. Dhanurjay Siddu from Keonjhar seat
This was the BJD's third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. With this, the BJD has fielded 20 candidates for the state’s 21 Lok Sabha seats. Patnaik's party has not announced any name for Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.
Meanwhile, the BJD has declared candidates for 99 assembly seats out of the 147 Assembly seats. These were:
1. Brajrajnagar: Alaka Mohanty
2. Jharsuguda: Dipali Das
3. Talsara: Bijay Toppo
4. Sundargarh: Jogesh Singh
5. Rajgangpur: Anil Barwa
6. Bonai: Bhimsen Choudhury
7. Jashipur: Chakradhar Hembram
8. Khariar: Adhiraj Panigrahi
9. Phulbani: Jayshree Kanhar
10. Mahanga: Ankit Pratap Jena
11. Tirtol: Ramakant Bhoi
12. Jagatsinghpur: Prasant Muduli
13. Bhubaneswar-North: Susanta Rout
14. Ekamra-Bhubaneswar: Ashok Panda
15. Khalikote: Suryamani Vaidya
16. Aska: Manjula Swain
17. Berhampur: Ramesh Chyupatnaik
18. Paralakhemundi: Rupesh Panigrahi
19. Udala: Srinath Soren
20. Baripada: Sananda Marndi
21. Badasahi: Anusaya Patra
22. Moroda: Preetinanda Kanungo
23. Soro: Madhab Dhada
24. Athmallik: Nalinikant Pradhan
25. Birmaharajpur: Padmanav Behera
26. Mohona: Antaryami Gamango
27. Pottangi: Prafulla Pangi
Patnaik denied party tickets to seven sitting MLAs. The party has dropped two sitting MPs from Berhampur and Keonjhar from the list. They have been replaced by new candidates, news agency PTI reported.
