Odisha gets new CM after Naveen Patnaik's 24-year reign — Who is Mohan Charan Majhi? 10 points about BJP's tribal leader
The BJP forms its first government in Odisha with Keonjhar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi as the new CM. The saffron party won 78 out of 147 seats in the assembly polls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mohan Charan Majhi was named the new chief minister of Odisha. The mineral-rich state got a new chief minister after Naveen Patnaik governed it for 24 years. Mohan Charan Majhi had won the Keonjhar Assembly seat in the Odisha Assembly Elections, defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Minu Majhi by over 11,577 votes.