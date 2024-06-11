The BJP forms its first government in Odisha with Keonjhar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi as the new CM. The saffron party won 78 out of 147 seats in the assembly polls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mohan Charan Majhi was named the new chief minister of Odisha. The mineral-rich state got a new chief minister after Naveen Patnaik governed it for 24 years. Mohan Charan Majhi had won the Keonjhar Assembly seat in the Odisha Assembly Elections, defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Minu Majhi by over 11,577 votes.

The decision was made during the BJP legislature party meeting, which was overseen by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav as observers.

Following a concurrent state election with the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is set to establish its inaugural government in Odisha, having secured a majority by winning 78 out of 147 seats in the state assembly.

Who is Odisha's new CM Mohan Charan Majhi? -BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi clinched victory in the Keonjhar Assembly constituency in Odisha, triumphing over Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Minu Majhi by a margin of 11,577 votes.

-Mohan Majhi, a prominent member of the indigenous community, was first elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the Keonjhar constituency in 2000.

-The new Odisha CM had earlier represented the Keonjhar Assembly constituency twice, in 2000 and 2004, before winning it again in the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls.

-Mohan Charan Majhi had previously served as the representative of Keonjhar twice, spanning from 2000 to 2009.

-In the 2000 Odisha Assembly Elections, Mohan Charan Majhi defeated Congress candidate Jagadish Naik by 22,163 votes in Keonjhar.

-In the 2004 Odisha Assembly Elections, Mohan Charan Majhi defeated Congress candidate Madhab Sardar by 11,002 votes in Keonjhar.

-In the 2019 Odisha Legislative Assembly election, Mohan Charan Majhi secured his seat in the Odisha Legislative Assembly representing Keonjhar, as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

-Mohan Charan Majhi faced defeat in two consecutive Assembly polls, first in 2009 against Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Subarna Naik, and then in 2014 against BJD candidate Abhiram Naik.

-During his four terms as an MLA, Majhi has earned a reputation for his dedicated public service and exceptional organisational skills.

-Mohan Charan Majhi's commitment to his constituents and effective leadership have made him a respected figure in Odisha's political landscape.

