Odisha's first female Deputy CM is Pravati Parida — 5 things to know about the high court lawyer
BJP MLAs Pravati Parida and KV Singh Deo have been chosen as the deputy chief ministers of Odisha.
Odisha's new government: On Tuesday, the mineral-rich state of Odisha got its first female Deputy Chief Minister in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pravati Parida. The state, which was governed by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik for the past 24 years, will now see the BJP form its first-ever government led by an indigenous community leader Mohan Charan Majhi.