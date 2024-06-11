Odisha's new government: On Tuesday, the mineral-rich state of Odisha got its first female Deputy Chief Minister in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pravati Parida. The state, which was governed by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik for the past 24 years, will now see the BJP form its first-ever government led by an indigenous community leader Mohan Charan Majhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Odisha is poised to witness its first chief minister hailing from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while party leader Pravati Parida is set to assume the mantle as the state's first female deputy chief minister.

Announcing the saffron party's decision, Rajnath Singh said in an X post, "Delighted to announce that Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has been elected unanimously as the leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party. He is a young and dynamic party karyakarta who will take the state forward on road to progress and prosperity as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Many congratulations to him."

Pravati Parida, securing victory by 4,588 votes from Nimapara, triumphed over BJD leader Dilip Kumar Nayak to become one of the deputy chief ministers. Meanwhile, KV Singh Deo, clinching victory by 1,357 votes from Patnagarh, defeated BJD's Saroj Kumar Meher to claim the other deputy CM position.

Odisha CM-elect Mohan Charan Majhi and his deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will be sworn in at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on June 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony.

Odisha's first Female Deputy CM – Pravati Parida -Pravati Parida, a Nimapara resident, contested from and won the Nimapara constituency for the Odisha Assembly elections. Notably, Pravati Parida is a first-time MLA from the seat.

-Pravati Parida is a lawyer by profession. The BJP MLA completed her LLB course from Bhubaneswar's Utkal University and enrolled as an advocate in the Odisha High Court.

-Parida joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after practising law for many years. She first served as the women's wing president of the BJP in Odisha.

- Pravati Parida is married to Shyam Sundar Nayak, a former government employee.

-This is the fourth time BJP leader Pravati Parida contested the polls from the Nimapara seat, defeated by BJD's Samir Ranjan Dash in 2014 and 2019. Parida had contested the polls from Nimapara in 2009 also but garnered only 4.52 per cent of the votes.

